Hancock County Roads Closing For Resurfacing Work

Road resurfacing work will be restricting traffic and also closing some Hancock County roads.

The Hancock County Engineer’s office says traffic will be restricted on Allen Township Road 108 between Township Road 229 and 232 and on Allen Township Road 114 between Township Road 229 and 232 beginning on Thursday afternoon for pavement milling operations at intersections.

Traffic will be maintained but drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

On Friday, Allen Township Road 108 will be closed to traffic from Township Road 229 to 232 for paving.

Then on Monday, May 18th Allen Township Road 114 will be closed from Township Road 229 to 232 for paving.

Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade says the work is part of a $2.27 million joint paving project involving several townships funded by local motor vehicle gas tax funds.