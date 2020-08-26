Hancock County Sees Drop In Active COVID-19 Cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases went down in the latest data from Hancock Public Health.

The agency said Wednesday that there were 45 active cases of the virus, which is a drop of 14 from Monday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

There were 490 total cases as of Wednesday, an increase of eight from Monday.

43 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and six residents have died from it.

Hancock County is at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.