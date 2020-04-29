Hancock County Sheriff Heldman Easily Wins Primary

Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman handily defeated two challengers in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

Unofficial results show Heldman with 7,565 votes to 3,130 votes for Tim Saltzman and 886 for Verl Warnimont.

Since no democratic, independent, or write-in candidates had filed, Heldman will run unopposed in November.

Heldman, who started as a deputy in 1972 and became sheriff in 1997, says his experience continues to make him the best person for the job.

