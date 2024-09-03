Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened south of McComb.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of State Route 235 and County Road 96.

The sheriff’s office says Colt Eck, 30, of Findlay, was eastbound on County Road 96 in a Ford Explorer when he ran the stop sign at 235 and struck a Ford F-150 that was northbound on 235 and being operated by 45-year-old Timothy Brown, of McComb.

Both vehicles overturned and came to rest in a field. Brown was ejected from his vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said both drivers were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and Brown was pronounced dead at the hospital and Eck suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.