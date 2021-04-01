Hancock County Sheriff’s Office New Website

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is inviting people to check out their new and improved website Hancocksheriff.org.

The sheriff’s office says they have updated the look of the website and made it more user friendly.

The new website includes hot links that you can click on to quickly access the most requested pages of the website such as active inmates, concealed carry and emergency alerts.

The website also describes the various personnel in the sheriff’s office and their responsibilities.

The website lists the past sheriff’s of Hancock County dating back to 1828 when Don Alonzo Hamlin was sheriff.

Michael Heldman has been Sheriff of Hancock County since 1997.

