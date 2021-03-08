Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Warning Of Scam

The sheriff’s office says people receive a message from well-known companies offering the victim $500 a month to place an advertisement sticker on their car.

The “company” then mails the victim a check for approximately $2,500 and tells them to deposit the check, which will ultimately bounce.

The victim is then supposed to meet with a representative of the company, who provides them the advertisement sticker.

During the meeting, the victim is supposed to write a check back to the representative for approximately $2,000 and the victim will then “keep” the rest of the initial deposit for their first month of advertising.

“Please do not fall for this scam,” the sheriff’s office asks people in the post on their Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office says they have gotten two identical complaints about the scam over the past few days.