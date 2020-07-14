Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Warning Of Scam

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says someone is using their phone number and the good name of the sheriff to try and scam people.

The sheriff’s office says the scam involves people receiving a call from the sheriff’s office administration number of 419-424-7097.

The caller identifies himself as Sheriff Heldman and says an investigation is underway involving your social security number.

The caller says if you don’t comply with his orders you could be arrested.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who receives a similar call should hang up and report it to the sheriff’s office by calling 419-422-2424.

The sheriff’s office reminds people to never give out personal information and to always verify claims involving your social security number by calling the local Social Security office.