Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has recently been made aware of a warrant scam going on in our county.

A person contacts the victim and informs them of an active arrest warrant through the sheriff’s office.

The victim is then directed to go to a local store (Dollar Store, Rite Aid, etc.) and put money on a gift card barcode that is provided by the scammer.

Please be aware that the sheriff’s office WILL NOT contact you by phone and inform you of an arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s office also WILL NOT request money to be paid over the phone. This is a scam. Stay vigilant!