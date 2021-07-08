Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that a popular scam is popping up again.

The sheriff’s office says, in one hour on Thursday, it received at least five separate calls referencing a scammer claiming to be with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller state’s that you have a warrant for your arrest and you need to post bond by purchasing gift cards.

The sheriff’s office reiterates that they will not contact you directly in reference to you having a possible warrant and will not ask you to post a bond by purchasing gift cards.

People who receive a call of this nature should simply hang up the phone and never give out any personal information.