Hancock County Small Business Relief Program

Small businesses in Hancock County affected by the pandemic could be eligible for financial assistance.

Details are in the following news release from the Hancock Regional Planning Commission.

The Small Business Relief Program will provide Hancock County small businesses with some monetary relief from business interruption costs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eligible small businesses can apply for up to $5,000 in Grant Funds. The grants will be disbursed by a lottery system of complete/eligible applications. Hancock County is funding the grants through the CARES Act.

Applications must be submitted to Hancock Regional Planning Commission by August 31st, 2020. For more information and a copy of the application please visit Hancock Regional Planning Commissions website www.hancockrpc.org or call 419-424-7094.

Other loans are also still available including Revolving Loan Funds and Findlay Small Business Catalytic Loans.