Hancock County Special Olympics Team Wins State Title

The Hancock County Special Olympics Division III Basketball team took home the Gold this past weekend at the Special Olympics State Indoor Winter Games at Bowling Green State University.

The team entered the tournament as the Northwest Regional Champions, and won their semifinal game against Butler County on Saturday afternoon in the Stroh Center.

They advanced to the Championship Game on Sunday against West Licking County.

They defeated West Licking County 50 – 37 to capture the state title.

Playing for the Buckeyes were Javante Jones, Titus Nault, Ray Miller, James Schuler, Tyler Cooper, Cody Stahl, Corey Jones, John McCarley, and Brian Wilkinson.

The team is coached by Austin Cornette and Lauren Warnement.

We spoke with Nadine Weinenger of the Blanchard Valley Center about this achievement.

Nadine says the team will be back in action on March 28th as a part of the Celebrity Game at Findlay High School.

In addition to the basketball team, five swimmers competed at State, all receiving medals.

The relay team also took gold. Swimmers that went to State included Alex Beasley, Logan Beasley, Jayden Farmer, Liz Sopher, and Trevor Mahler.