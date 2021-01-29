Hancock County Spelling Bee Winner

A Van Buren Middle School student won the Hancock County Spelling Bee.

Sixth grader Rajshekhar Basu Sarkar took home the first place trophy after the event Thursday night at Glenwood Middle School in Findlay.

One of the words that he spelled correctly on the way to the victory was ‘triceratops’.

Rajshekhar now moves on to the regional spelling bee, which will be held in Toledo in March.

Lucy Mallamaci, a student at Donnell Middle School, came in second place.