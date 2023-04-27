Hancock County Students Selected For Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board

Two Hancock County students have again been chosen for the Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board.

Erica Patterson and Zach Romero will be on the Junior Fair Board for a second year.

Erica, from Findlay, is an at-large member and Zach, from McComb, is representing 4-H.

Both were selected for the Junior Fair Board in 2022 as well.

The 2023 Ohio State Junior Fair Board (JFB) is comprised of 20 young Ohioans from 12 Ohio counties.

The students chosen for the board represent thousands of youth from across Ohio who participate in 4-H, Boy Scouts, Farm Bureau, FFA, Girl Scouts, and Tech Ed.

Rising to the level of becoming a JFB member means each selected student has gone above and beyond to serve their organization and community.

The countless hours of involvement in each selected member’s organization has equipped them to best represent their organization and the overall Ohio State Fair Junior Fair.

“Each year, we search the state for young Ohioans who demonstrate leadership and eagerness to grow through the dedication they have shown to their organization over the years,” said Virgil Strickler, General Manager of the Ohio Expo Center & State Fair.

“While relying on the assistance of these young leaders to help with many aspects of the Ohio State Fair, the ultimate goal of this program is to have youth involved in these organizations be present to speak on behalf of the Junior Fair and show the importance of helping young people who are involved in the Fair grow their futures.”

Throughout the 12 days of the Ohio State Fair, July 26 – Aug. 6, 2023, JFB members can be spotted throughout the grounds in their blue polos assisting with various activities.