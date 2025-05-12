Hancock County Summer Lunch Program

(From Findlay City Schools)

We are so excited to host Hancock County’s Summer Lunch Program, offering FREE lunches to everyone in our county under 18 years old!

June 9-July 31

Mondays-Thursdays (with a meal to take home for Friday!)

11:30-12:30

Glenwood Middle School

1715 North Main Street

There will be activities provided each day, so this is more than just a meal…it’s fun, too!

Adult Meals are available for $4.25!

We have so much incredible help to make this amazing summer opportunity available.

Thank you to Findlay YMCA and VFW Post 5645 for your support, as well as the support of our entire community to take care of our kids when they’re away from school for the summer.