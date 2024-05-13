Hancock County Summer Lunch Program

(From Findlay City Schools)

We are so excited to host Hancock County’s Summer Lunch Program, offering FREE lunches to everyone under 18 years old this summer! Adult Meals are available for $4.25!

Mondays-Thursdays (with a meal to take home for Friday!)

11:30-12:30

Glenwood Middle School

There will be activities provided each day, so this is more than just a meal…it’s fun, too!

We have so much incredible help to make this amazing summer opportunity available:

Thank you to United Way of Hancock County, Findlay YMCA Feed-a-Child, and the

Hancock County Family and Children First Council for your support, as well as the support of our entire community to take care of our kids when they’re away from school for the summer.