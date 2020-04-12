Hancock County Up To 18 Cases Of Coronavirus

Hancock County health officials reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

That puts the number of confirmed cases in the county at 18, and one person has died from the virus.

Hancock Public Health said seven of the patients are hospitalized.

Statewide there were 6,187 confirmed cases as of Saturday and 242 deaths.

Hancock Public Health and the Ohio Department of Health are asking people returning to the Buckeye State to self-quarantine to lessen the spread of the virus.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.