Hancock County Up To 23 Cases Of Coronavirus

Hancock Public Health on Wednesday reported that the county was up to a total of 23 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus.

That’s an increase of four cases from Tuesday.

Eight of the patients have been hospitalized.

Hancock County has had one resident die from the virus.

Statewide, as of Wednesday, there were 7,791 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Ohio and 361 deaths.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms should call the COVID-19 Triage & Testing Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital at 419-423-7890, or the center at Bluffton Hospital at 419-369-2399.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath, fever of 100.4 degrees or greater and fatigue.