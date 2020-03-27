Hancock County Up To 3 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

Hancock County health officials on Friday announced the county’s second and third cases of coronavirus.

Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi says both cases, a 33-year-old and a 37-year-old woman, were tested at the Blanchard Valley Hospital coronavirus testing center.

He says one of the patients is isolating at home and one is hospitalized outside the county.

He says no more details on the patients will be released due to strict patient confidentiality laws.

“It’s very important for all of us to understand that it shouldn’t matter where the cases live, what matters is what we do moving forward to slow the spread of this virus.”

Baroudi says we need to continue to focus on three things; wash our hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, stay home, and practice physical distancing.

At the governor’s daily update on Friday it was announced that there were 1,137 cases in Ohio with 19 deaths.

Health officials said we should really start to see an uptick in cases in about two weeks with the peak number of cases happening in mid-May.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever of 100.4 or higher and fatigue should call the Blanchard Valley Hospital COVID-19 testing center at 419-423-7890.

For local information and resources people can call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999.