Hancock County Up To 6 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

Hancock Public Health on Tuesday reported that there were six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

Three of the patients are hospitalized.

Statewide there were 2,199 confirmed cases and 55 deaths as of Tuesday.

Health officials expect the number of cases to peak in the coming weeks.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever of 100.4 or higher and fatigue should call the Blanchard Valley Hospital COVID-19 testing center at 419-423-7890.

For local information and resources people can call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999.