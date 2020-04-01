Hancock County Up To 9 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus

As of Wednesday afternoon there were nine confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hancock County, according to Hancock Public Health.

They said four of the patients have been hospitalized.

Statewide there were 2,547 confirmed cases as of Wednesday and 65 deaths.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever of 100.4 or higher and fatigue should call the Blanchard Valley Hospital COVID-19 testing center at 419-423-7890.

For local information and resources people can call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999.