Hancock County Veterans Of The Year

(From the City of Findlay)

On May 17, 2025, at Armed Forces Day celebration held at the Hancock County Fairgrounds, Mayor Christina Muryn and Hancock County Commissioners William L. Bateson, Timothy K. Bechtol, and Jeffrey L. Hunker issued proclamations honoring two Veterans of the Year Carol Heileman and Matthew Risser and Military Person of the Year SPC Hunter Melton.

Thank you for your service and sacrifice for our great country.

Pictured Left to Right: Major General John C. Harris, Jr. (Adjutant General, Ohio National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters, Columbus, OH), SPC Hunter Melon, Matthew Risser, Carol Heileman, Mayor Christina Muryn.

Photo Credit: Tom Adams