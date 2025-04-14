Hancock County Veterans Service Office Holding Socials

(From the Hancock County Veterans Service Office)

Your Hancock County Veterans Service Office invites you to join us for Coffee on World Voice Day. This is the first of several social events throughout this year that will give you the opportunity to ask questions, interact with veterans and enjoy company and conversation with others. It’s casual so come hang out with our local veterans.

The Coffee Social is April 16th from 4-6pm at Coffee Amici.

Other Social Events happening this year are:

Brewery Social on June 23rd on National Hydration Day

Bourbon Social on July 25th on National Hire a Veteran Day

Coffee Social is back on October 1st which is National Coffee Day

Wine Social on October 14th on National Desert Day

We want to spend time chatting with you over your favorite beverage or desert. Come join us for all of them. Make new friends and enjoy some time getting to know more about our veterans and the services we provide. You don’t have to be a veteran to attend any of our social events.

Make sure you follow us on social media so you will know the dates and times for all of our upcoming social events. You can also find the information by visiting our website www.hancockveterans.com.