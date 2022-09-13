The Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 17th.

Activities begin at 9 a.m. at 50 North and the walk will get underway at 10 a.m.

The Hancock County Walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raise money for Alzheimer’s and other dementia research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association to provide free care and support services to local families.

Walk Manager Wenda Quanrud says this year’s goal is to raise $47,000.

As Wenda mentioned in the audio above, the event will have several new areas this year such as the Dementia Experience where you can do some hands-on activities as well as a “Get Your Purple On” tent where you can get purple beads, tattoos, and purple hairspray.

The Promise Garden Ceremony features multi-color flowers, each color representing the person’s connection to Alzheimer’s disease.

The visually striking display allows participants to unite in the fight against Alzheimer’s, which affects more than 6 million Americans of all ages.

The Walk route is about a mile and there’s also a shorter quarter-mile route.

At the end of the Walk, hot dogs and chips will be served and there will be a drawing for several prizes.

50 North is located at 339 East Melrose Avenue in Findlay.