Hancock County’s Cade Wins Safety Award

Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade has been named the 2023 recipient of the David Brand Safety Award in Ohio.

The award is presented by the County Engineers Association of Ohio and is named after the former county engineer of Madison County, Ohio.

The award recognizes an individual’s lifetime contributions in improving safety and eliminating injuries and fatalities.

Cade is now a finalist for the national award which will be presented in the spring by the National Association of County Engineers.

WFIN News recently spoke with Cade about how the new overpasses on State Route 15 will improve safety and you can see that video below.