Hancock County’s Coleman Elected To National Veterans Post

Nichole Coleman, executive director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office in Findlay, has been elected president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

Coleman says NACVSO was formed in Ohio and the last two presidents have been from Ohio.

“I am grateful and honored to be able to continue with this association in this leadership role and look forward to taking us to new heights and continuing the legacy that the former leaders have laid down for us.”

Coleman now heads a slate of new executive board members who pledge to continue the growth and expansion of the association’s support of the country’s Veterans and families.

She says the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers has a unique opportunity and responsibility to provide education, training and support for county veterans service officers so that they can better advocate for veterans and their families in communities across the country.

Since 1989, NACVSO has advocated for government policies that serve veterans and has supported the nation’s nearly 1,700 county veterans service officers

In the picture above Coleman is talking with Denis McDonough, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

(pics courtesy of Nichole Coleman)