Hancock County’s Nichole Coleman Attends White House Memorial Day Breakfast

Nichole Coleman, director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office and president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, accepted a personal invitation to attend the Memorial Day breakfast at the White House.

President Biden spoke to those gathered following breakfast about the importance on Memorial Day and all year long of honoring the service members who paid the ultimate price in service to our country.

During the open time before and after breakfast Coleman was able to meet Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army General Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (pictured above)

Additionally, as an Air Force veteran and woman, she was honored to meet Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne S. Bass, first female to serve in this role. (pictured below)

During President Biden’s movement through the audience following his remarks he took selfies with those visiting the White House.

Coleman and Randy Reese, Executive Director of DAV’s National Service and Legislative Headquarters were able to be photographed with Dr. Jill Biden before the attendees had to leave the White House to get on the bus for transportation to the Arlington National Cemetery for the service.

Coleman was elected president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers in July of 2021 and you can read more about that by clicking here.