Hancock Deputy Recognized As A Master School Resource Officer
(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)
We would like to congratulate Deputy Crouch on seven years of dedicated service in the SRO’s.
His successful completion of advanced school-based law enforcement training at OSROA’s Annual Conference, and his fourteen years of membership in the Ohio School Resource Officers Association.
With his dedicated service he is being recognized as a Master School Resource Officer.
Thank you for all that you do—your hard work and dedication are truly appreciated! Keep up the great work!