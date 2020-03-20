Hancock EMA Seeking Donations Of N95 Masks, Other Items

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency is asking for donations of personal protective equipment like N95 respirator masks and surgical masks.

Local first responders, EMS and healthcare providers have a limited supply of PPEs and if coronavirus cases start to show up the supply they have will go quickly.

EMA Director Lee Swisher says dentist offices and elective surgery centers are all closed down and could donate some of the supplies.

They also need donations of hand sanitizer and thermometers.

Donations can be dropped off at the Hancock County Engineer’s Office at 1900 Lima Avenue in Findlay between 8am and 3pm.

Call 419-424-7092 for more information.

People experiencing coronavirus symptoms of shortness of breath, cough, fever of 100.4 or higher and fatigue should call the Blanchard Valley Hospital COVID-19 testing center at 419-423-7890.