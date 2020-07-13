Hancock Fair Raising Funds

Plans are taking shape for a very different Hancock County Fair September 2 through 7. The Hancock County Agricultural Society submitted its tentative plans for dealing with Covid-19 to Hancock Public Health on Friday, according to the board president Jeff Cole.

Our biggest challenge right now is not so much the restrictions of the guidelines around having a safe fair regarding the pandemic, but our biggest challenge right now is financial, Cole says.

The spring craft show, Armed Forces Day, and the antique tractor show were all canceled, leaving the society coffers some $50-thousand below last years levels. There will also be additional costs incurred due to new protocols to keep fair-goers safe.

The agricultural society is asking for financial contributions to make sure that the fair can go on as planned. Details are at HancockFairgrounds.org