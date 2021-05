The Hancock County Farmers’ Market kicks off its 2021 season on Thursday in downtown Findlay.

The Farmers’ Market is in the parking lot of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. rain or shine.

Local vendors will be offering everything from homemade baked goods to knife sharpening.

The off-street parking is free.

The Hancock County Farmers’ Market is held every Thursday from May through the end of October.