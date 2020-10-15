Hancock Health Commish Concerned About COVID Increase

Hancock County Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi is concerned about the increase in COVID cases in the county.

Baroudi was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks on Thursday morning.

Hancock County stayed at level 2, or the orange level, on the state’s new COVID 19 alert map that was released on Thursday.

At this rate though, Baroudi says we might get bumped up to the red level.

That timing would be bad for events like the City of Findlay’s Trick or Treat, which the city says will be canceled if we reach the red level.

Baroudi is urging people to continue wearing a mask, washing their hands and practicing social distancing.

Karim was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks. Listen to that full interview here.