Hancock Historical Museum 2023 Classic Movie Night Schedule

The Hancock Historical Museum has released its Classic Movie Night lineup for 2023.

The schedule features six movies from March to December.

The movies include The Quiet Man on Friday, March 17th and Back to the Future on Saturday, August 19th as the special outdoor summer movie. Click here for the full schedule.

The movies are free and popcorn and refreshments are provided.

There will be historical information before the movie and a discussion afterward.

Click here for more information or call the museum at 419-423-4433.