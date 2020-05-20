Hancock Historical Museum Chalk-A-Walking Tour

The Hancock Historical Museum is celebrating May being National Preservation Month with a Chalk-a-Walking tour.

Executive Director Sarah Sisser is encouraging people to enjoy a “chalked tour” of some of the historic homes on South Main Street.

One of the historic homes that has some facts about it written on the sidewalk is the John Poe house, a 1889 Queen Anne style house at 904 South Main Street.

John Poe was the first principal of Findlay High School and became one of Findlay’s best-known lawyers.

If you have an historic home or business, Sisser is encouraging you to pick up a ‘This Place Matters‘ sign to display in celebration of National Preservation Month.

“Place it in a window and take pictures and join us in a social media movement #ThisPlaceMatters to recognize the important cultural resources we have in our community.”