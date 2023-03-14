Hancock Historical Museum Classic Movie Night

The Hancock Historical Museum’s first Classic Movie Night of the year is on Friday.

The museum will be showing John Ford’s love letter to Ireland, ‘The Quiet Man’ on Friday, March 17th at 7 p.m.

From 1952, The Quiet Man stars John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara.

Click here to check out the full Classic Movie Night lineup for 2023, which includes Back to the Future on Saturday, August 19th as the special outdoor summer movie.

The movies are free and popcorn and refreshments are provided.

Click here for more information or call the museum at 419-423-4433.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.