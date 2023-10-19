Hancock Historical Museum Halloween ‘Spooktacular!’

The Hancock Historical Museum will host an evening of fun for all ages at a Halloween Spooktacular! on Saturday, October 21st from 5 – 8 p.m.

Enjoy the “haunted” Hull House and family-friendly fall activities, crafts and games throughout the museum’s multiple buildings.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume. Admission is $1 per person. Refreshments are provided.

The museum’s Sarah Sisser was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to talk about the event.

Children’s Museum of Findlay, University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum, Hancock Park District, OSU Extension, ODNR and Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will also be on-hand with activities for guests.

Get more details below and by clicking here.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.