Hancock Historical Museum ‘Historic Barn Tour’

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

Do you have your tickets for this Saturday’s Historic Barn Tour?!

The Hancock Historical Museum’s Historic Barn Tour has been recognized as one of the best preservation programs in the state.

This year, the history, music, food and fun will continue on September 7th!

Don’t miss a great day in the country, full of the sights, tastes and sounds of Hancock County’s rural heritage!

Pre-sale tickets are available at the Hancock Historical Museum or on our website until Friday, September 6th, at 4:00pm.

For more information, visit https://www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org/historic-barn-tour

Pictured below is the Traucht-Saum Barn, stop #3 on Saturday’s tour!

WFIN’s Chris Oaks spoke with museum director Sarah Foltz about the barn tour and that interview can be heard below.