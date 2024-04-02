Hancock Historical Museum Holding Children’s Victorian Tea

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum will present a lovely, lavender tea party for children ages 5-12 with an accompanying adult from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13.

Highlighting historical uses and benefits of lavender in the Victorian era, guests will learn proper Victorian tea party etiquette while enjoying tea, treats and activities.

Guests are encouraged to bring their favorite doll and come dressed for the occasion. The Children’s Tea will include handmade lavender-themed gifts, crafts and treats curated by the Victorian Ladies, a group of volunteers dedicated to the Hancock Historical Museum’s enriching opportunities and educational experiences.

“Our Children’s Victorian Tea is one of many ways we immerse youth into history in a fun and hands-on way,” said Sarah Foltz, Hancock Historical Museum Executive Director.

“This is an opportunity to experience proper tea party, learn how lavender is and once was used, and spend meaningful time with a parent, grandparent or guardian.”

The Children’s Victorian Tea is $35 for Hancock Historical Museum members and $40 for non-members. One ticket grants admission for one child and an accompanying adult.

Space is limited. Reservations and payment are required no later than Wednesday, April 10.

To make a reservation, visit HancockHistoricalMuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.