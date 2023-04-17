Hancock Historical Museum Holding Earth Day Event

The Hancock Historical Museum will be hosting a family-friendly event on Saturday, April 22nd from 5 to 8 p.m. to celebrate Earth Day.

Guests of all ages can learn more about the water cycle, dissect flowers, create crafts from recycled materials, make a cyanotype sun print, chat with a local beekeeper, and much more.

The Hancock Park District, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Mazza Museum, Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, and Masters Gardeners will be on-site with additional activities.

The first 50 families will receive a new, children’s book.

Additional giveaways include pollinator seed packets and tree saplings, while supplies last.

Admission for the event is just $1 per person.

The museum’s Earth Day celebration has been made possible with support from the Richard Barchent Educational Fund.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 W. Sandusky Street in Findlay.

For more information on this Earth Day event and other museum events, click here or call 419-423-4433.