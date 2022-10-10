Hancock Historical Museum Holding Halloween “Spooktacular!”

The Hancock Historical Museum will host an evening of fun for all ages at a Halloween “Spooktacular!” Saturday, October 22nd from 5 – 8 p.m.

Executive Director Sarah Sisser was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to talk about the annual event.

As Sarah mentioned in the audio above, guests will enjoy the “haunted” Hull House, built in 1881 and sample seasonal treats cooked over the hearth in the historic Crawford Log House.

Decorate pumpkins and cookies. Children will enjoy fall activities, crafts and games throughout the museum’s multiple buildings.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume.

Admission is $1 per person and includes all museum facilities.

The October Classic Movie will be Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and will be held on Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m.