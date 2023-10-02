Hancock Historical Museum Holding ‘Historic Homes Tour’

The Hancock Historical Museum’s 2023 Historic Homes Tour will be held on Sunday, October 8th from 11 to 4.

There will also be a Saturday evening preview event on October 7th.

The Historic Homes Tour, which has been a community favorite for more than 30 years, showcases the beautiful historic architecture of Hancock County.

Historical information will be provided and guests will be permitted to view the impressive interiors of the houses at their leisure.

Volunteer docents will be on hand at each of the properties to assist and answer questions.

“This year’s tour promises to be a unique opportunity to see the many details of some of Findlay’s most beloved old houses,” said Sarah Sisser, Executive Director of the Hancock Historical Museum.

Sarah was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to preview the Historic Homes Tour.

Below you can see a map of the homes included on the tour this year.

The above picture is of 865 South Main Street.

Cost: $15 presale, $20 day-of at the Museum.

*Pre-sale tickets must be picked up at the Hancock Historical Museum during regular business hours or Sunday, the day of the tour, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets will not be for sale at the homes.