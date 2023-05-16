Hancock Historical Museum Hosting Classic Movie Night

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its Classic Movie Night on Friday, May 19th at 7 p.m. with a screening of How to Steal a Million.

The 1966 comedy, directed by William Wyler, stars Audrey Hepburn and Peter O’Toole.

Classic Movie Night is free and open to the public.

Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged, but not required.

Bring your own beverage and enjoy the museum’s freshly popped popcorn.

Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.

For more information about Classic Movie Night and other upcoming events, call the museum at 419-423-4433 or visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.