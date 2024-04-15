Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Hancock Historical Museum Hosting Earth Day Celebration

Local News

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

To celebrate Earth Day, the Hancock Historical Museum will be hosting a family-friendly event on Saturday, April 20th from 5-8 pm.

Guests of all ages can learn more about the water cycle and soil, create crafts, games from recycled materials, make a cyanotype sun print, chat with a local bat and natural experts, and much more!

The Hancock Park District, Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, Blanchard River Watershed Partnership and Masters Gardeners will be on-site with additional activities.

The first 50 families will receive a new, children’s book. Additional giveaways include pollinator seed packets and tree saplings, while supplies last.

Admission for the event is just $1 per person.

The museum’s Earth Day celebration has been made possible with support from the Richard Barchent Educational Fund and The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 W. Sandusky Street in Findlay.

For more information, visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org, or call (419)423-4433. 

 