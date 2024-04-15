Hancock Historical Museum Hosting Earth Day Celebration

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

To celebrate Earth Day, the Hancock Historical Museum will be hosting a family-friendly event on Saturday, April 20th from 5-8 pm.

Guests of all ages can learn more about the water cycle and soil, create crafts, games from recycled materials, make a cyanotype sun print, chat with a local bat and natural experts, and much more!

The Hancock Park District, Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, Blanchard River Watershed Partnership and Masters Gardeners will be on-site with additional activities.

The first 50 families will receive a new, children’s book. Additional giveaways include pollinator seed packets and tree saplings, while supplies last.

Admission for the event is just $1 per person.

The museum’s Earth Day celebration has been made possible with support from the Richard Barchent Educational Fund and The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 W. Sandusky Street in Findlay.

For more information, visit hancockhistoricalmuseum.org, or call (419)423-4433.