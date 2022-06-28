Hancock Historical Museum Hosting Ice Cream Social

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its annual Ice Cream Social on the front porch of the historic Hull-Flater House on Monday, July 4th from 12:30 to 2:30 following Findlay’s 4th of July Parade.

Dietsch’s ice cream and ice cream bars will be available for $2 each while you can enjoy a root beer float for $3.

The museum will be open, free of charge, during the social to view the exhibits and enjoy crafts and games.

The museum’s new exhibit, Findlay in the Fabulous 50’s recently opened and you can also check out the Findlay Rocks the 60’s exhibit and others.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.

For more information on the ice cream social and other programming at the Hancock Historical Museum, call 419-423-4433 or visit www.hancockhistoricalmuseum.org.