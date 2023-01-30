Hancock Historical Museum Opening For 2023 Season

The Hancock Historical Museum is opening for its 2023 season on Wednesday, February 1st.

The museum says it’s looking forward to welcoming back visitors during regular business hours, which are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 to 4 and Sunday 1 to 4.

The museum was closed in January as the staff was busy preparing for the 2023 season.

Kicking off the museum’s 2023 Brown Bag Lecture series will be Kate Hayfield, presenting “Indiana Jones Lied to you!: An Archaeologist’s Perspective” on Thursday, February 2nd at noon.

The lecture is free for museum members, and $3 for nonmembers.

For more information, click here or contact the Hancock Historical Museum at 419-423-4433.