Hancock Historical Museum Receives Oktoberfest Donation From Premier Bank

(From Premier Bank)

Premier Bank recently donated a check to the Hancock Historical Museum for $15,000.

The funds will be used to sponsor the Oktoberfest event in downtown Findlay on September 28, 2024.

“We are celebrating 10 years of Oktoberfest in downtown Findlay! We are proud to celebrate our local German heritage with the largest single-day event in the area, highlighting German food, beverages, live bands, 20+ kids activities, contests and so much more for all ages,” explained Sarah Foltz, Executive Director, Hancock Historical Museum.

“All proceeds from the event ensure we can actively preserve our local history, to educate and inspire the future.”

“We are proud to support the Hancock Historical Museum as they bring the Findlay community together to enjoy this German heritage celebration,” said Trish Gelsomino, Foundation Giving Coordinator, Premier Bank.

“Together we can spread kindness and make Hancock County stronger!”

For more information about the Hancock Historical Museum, please call 419-423-4433 or visit HancockHistoricalMuseum.org.

To learn more about the Oktoberfest, please visit OktoberfestFindlay.com.