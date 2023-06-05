Hancock Historical Museum ‘Taste Of Canton Tour’

Following successful trips to Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Akron, the Hancock Historical Museum will host a guided bus trip to the home of the Football Hall of Fame explore local history and culture.

“We will learn how Canton’s culinary scene has been influenced, as we taste our way through the city!”

The cost of the day-trip is $175 for members and $190 for non-members, and includes guided tours of several destinations, charter bus transportation departing from Findlay, breakfast at 330 Grille, lunch at Bender’s Tavern, samples at Harry London Chocolate Factory, wine and pairings at Gervasi Vineyards, dinner at Chloe’s Diner, and more.

Guests will depart from the museum at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14th and return to Findlay at approximately 9 p.m.

Reservations for the Historic Taste of Canton Tour are limited and must be purchased by June 7th.