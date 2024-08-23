Hancock Historical Museum’s Historic Barn Tour Coming Up

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

The Hancock Historical Museum will host its seventh Historic Barn Tour from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. This self-guided tour will showcase six historic barns dating from the 1860s to the 1930s in southern Hancock County (map below) paired with food, live music, kid’s activities, demonstrations and fun for the entire family.

On the tour, attendees will learn about the history of each barn, the farms they occupy and the families who have owned them. Each barn on the tour displays impressive architecture, an array of timber-framing techniques and styles that have served a variety of purposes.

“Hancock County has a rich history in agriculture and each stop on the tour has a unique story to tell from the design of the structures to how the spaces were used and who was there,” said Sarah Foltz, Executive Director of the Hancock Historical Museum. “The Historic Barn Tour is one way we can educate all ages about our agricultural history and celebrate preservation throughout our county in a really fun way.”

Throughout the tour, attendees will enjoy activities including local food vendors, market-style vendors, kid’s activities, antique machinery, blacksmithing demonstrations by Four Haas Forge and timber framing demonstrations by JCM Timberworks. Live music will be provided by the Dulcimer Gathern’, East of Cheyenne and Aaron Peterson.

Many farms have been passed down through the same families for generations and several farms on this year’s tour have been recognized by the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Ohio Historic Family Farms program. The tour will feature one certified Ohio Sesquicentennial Farm, the Bormuth-Rankey farm, which has remained in the same family for well over 150 years. Most recently, the Main-Boehm family received an Ohio Century Farm designation as the farm has remained in their family for over 100 years. The Hartman-Schmehl farm to be featured on the tour is currently in the process of receiving its Ohio Century Farm designation as well.

“The Historic Barn Tour is much more than a one-day event for the museum and participating barn owners,” said Foltz. “We love helping provide research and guidance for families like the Main-Boehm and Hartman-Schmehl families who qualify for the Ohio Century Farm designation. Even the owners who may not qualify for a designation enjoy learning more about their property, family genealogy and those who lived on the property before them.”

Taking place every other year, the Historic Barn Tour is a statewide award-winning program and primary fundraiser for the Hancock Historical Museum, a privately-funded nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of Hancock County and inspiring the future. The 2024 Historic Barn Tour is made possible by Legacy Farmers Cooperative, Hitchings Insurance, Advanced Drainage Systems, Runnings and Visit Findlay.

Pre-sale tickets to the Historic Barn Tour are available for $10 at the Hancock Historical Museum or online. Children 16 and under are free. Tickets will be available the day of the tour for $10 for members of the museum and $15 for nonmembers. The tour is self-guided and participants may start at any of the barns and proceed in any order.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Hancock Historical Museum located at 422 W. Sandusky street, visit Hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call 419-423-4433.