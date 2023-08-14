The Hancock Historical Museum’s Outdoor Classic Movie Night is coming up.

This year’s movie is Back to the Future, starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, and will be shown on Saturday night, August 19th.

“Bring a lawn chair and your favorite beverage and enjoy this classic movie in the Hancock Historical Museum’s parking lot projected on a big screen!” the museum said.

“We will be having a costume contest, so dress as your favorite Back to the Future character! John King, graduate assistant from the BGSU Pop Culture Library, will be speaking beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a DeLorean onsite for the perfect photo op!”

The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The event is free and there will be historical information before and discussion after.

See the full list of 2023 Classic Movies being shown by the museum by clicking here.