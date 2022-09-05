Hancock Hotel Hosting Red Cross Disaster Prep Presentation

September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross of North Central Ohio is urging everyone to get ready for emergencies now.

The Red Cross says disasters can happen anywhere, anytime and you can be ready by visiting redcross.org/prepare.

Last year, more than 40 percent of Americans – some 130 million people – were living in a county struck by a climate-related disaster, according to analysis from the Washington Post.

“More powerful climate-driven occurrences are happening across the U.S. than ever before,” said Todd James, Executive Director of the North Central Ohio Chapter.

“In fact, there have been more climate-related disasters in the nation over the past two decades than in any other country. It’s vital that everyone take steps to be prepared.”

He says three simple steps can help to keep your family safe during disasters – 1) Get a Kit. 2) Make a Plan. 3) Be Informed.

The Hancock Hotel in downtown Findlay will be hosting a free Be Red Cross Ready presentation to help families prepare for disasters.

It will be held on Tuesday, September 13th at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees will learn how to prepare a family emergency kit, make a plan for what your family should do during an emergency and how to stay informed before, during and after a disaster.

The first 100 guests will receive a free Red Cross personal first aid kit.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

This free program is made possible with support from Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Pre-registration is not required but is suggested.

Register at [email protected] or by calling (419) 422-9322.