Hancock Leadership Accepting Class Project Proposals

The Hancock Leadership program is now accepting proposals from local organizations to help the 2024 class choose its local service project.

The project proposal must have a central service component and be community-oriented; it must be able to be completed on or before June 30, 2024; and funding cannot exceed $10,000.

Select applicants will have the opportunity to present their projects to the class in October.

Proposals must be submitted to The Chamber no later than September 19th for consideration.

Recent Hancock Leadership classes have completed the following: TAPS for Military Veterans, YouBelong Campaign, History Walk at Brucklacher Memorial Park, Y on the Fly, re-establishing Camp 911, and the creation of the Hidden in Plain Sights mobile trailer.

Hancock Leadership is a program of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce aimed at developing, and cultivating, all people with a passion to serve our community through a dynamic learning experience that encourages self-discovery, fosters relationships and inspires stewardship.

Contact Dionne Neubauer, Director of The Chamber, at 419-422-3313, [email protected] for more information and/or to submit your proposals.